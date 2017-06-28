Syrian President Examined New Models of Russian Weaponry at Hmeymim Base

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Syrian President Bashar Assad on Tuesday examined new models of Russian weapons and machinery, including grenade launchers, combat vehicles and a fighter jet, at Russia-operated Hmeymim air base in northern Syria, according to the photos published by his press service.

Assad examined the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft artillery weapons system, Russian GAZ Tigr infantry mobility vehicle, the BMPT "Terminator" armored fighting vehicle, and a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet, according to the photos.

On several photos, the Syrian president appears inside the pilot’s cabin of the Su-35.

He was also shown some of modern Russian small arms, including a AGS-17 automatic grenade launcher and a RPG-7 portable anti-tank grenade launcher, as well as samples of camouflage-colored combat gear.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Ministry of Defense said that Russia's Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov during his working visit to Syria had met Assad at the Hmeimim base.