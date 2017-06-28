MidEast Situation Requires Smooth Israel-Russia Military Coordination

© REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo Knesset Arab Member: Netanyahu Impedes Moscow Efforts on MidEast Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The situation in the Middle East requires smooth coordination between Russian and Israeli military, Israeli parliament speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein said Tuesday.

"It's no secret that the situation in our region requires very smooth coordination between our countries, the armed forces," Edelstein told reporters following talks with Russian Federation Council speaker Valentina Matvienko.

According to him, the representatives of the parliaments are trying to contribute to the coordination of efforts.

"If there are any disagreements, we could listen to each other's opinions and resolve such disagreements in serious discussions," Edelstein said.

Edelstein, a member of the ruling Likud party and Knesset's speaker since 2013, started a three-day visit to Moscow on Tuesday.