Parties to Syrian Talks Should Intensify Work on Four ‘Baskets’ - De Mistura

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The Syria talks parties should intensify their work on four sets of issues, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

"In my formal invitation to the forthcoming round of the intra-Syrian talks, I encouraged the invitees to prepare actively. I look forward to them engaging in an intensified set of discussions on issues across all four "baskets": governance issues, constitutional issues, electoral issues, counter-terrorism, security, governance, and medium-term confidence-building issues," de Mistura said." I hope it will be possible to accelerate the peace talks."

UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said Tuesday at a UN Security Council meeting that he was ready to facilitate direct talks between the Syrian government and opposition during the seventh round of talks in Geneva.

"If the environment is propitious, I am also ready to seek to facilitate direct talks between the government and the opposition, hopefully unified opposition, in those talks, either at the formal or technical level," de Mistura said.