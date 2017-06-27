US-Led Coalition Destroys Daesh's 'Financial Facility' Near Deir Ez-Zor

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Syrian government forces have control over a half of Deir ez-Zor, which has been besieged by Daesh militants for over three years. The Syrian forces continue an offensive aimed at lifting the siege and creating supply lines for the city’s residents.

"Near Dawr Az Zawr [Deir ez-Zor], seven strikes engaged two ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed three vehicles, a tactical vehicle, two bunkers, two pump jacks, a front-end loader, an IED factory, an ISIS financial facility, and an ISIS headquarters," the release stated on Tuesday.

Twenty additional strikes targeted Daesh assets near three other cities, including Raqqa, engaging terrorist tactical units, destroying well heads, vehicles, and fighting positions.

In Iraq, four strikes were carried out near Tikrit and Bayji, engaging two Daesh tactical units, and destroying a tactical vehicle storage facility, a tactical vehicle and a terrorist fuel tanker.