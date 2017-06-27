Register
12:48 GMT +327 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A view shows buildings in Doha, Qatar, June 9, 2017.

    Qatar 'Will Stand to the End' Against Saudi-Led Pressure in Gulf Crisis

    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (201)
    0 41050

    Qatar has the resources and potential to resist the pressure from other Gulf nations amid the ongoing diplomatic row in the region, according to Turkish political commentator Soli Özel.

    Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani
    © AFP 2017/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Qatar Emir Remains Committed to Developing Ties With Iran Despite Gulf Row
    Last week, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt handed an ultimatum to Qatar, which contains a dozen demands Qatar must meet to defuse the Gulf diplomatic crisis.

    In response, Doha described the demands as "unrealistic" and urged for them to be revised after being given 10 days to comply. According to the Qatari foreign minister, the sanctions imposed are "illegal" and an attempt at tampering with the nation’s sovereignty.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Turkish political commentator Soli Özel suggested that Qatar would continue to resist pressure from its neighbors in the ongoing diplomatic crisis.

    The 13-point list demands that Qatar, among other things, cut its ties with Iran, close a Turkish military base on its soil and shut down Al Jazeera and its affiliates. Other demands call on Doha to publically denounce relations with Islamist groups, end suspected financing of terrorism and hand over persons designated as terrorists by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

    Doha, Qatar
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    'Illegal and Unrealistic': Qatar Downplays Ultimatum Over Gulf Diplomatic Crisis
    Moreover, Qatar is demanded to pay financial compensation, although the sum was not reported.

    According to Özel, the ultimatum indicates that Arab countries want high-level political bargaining with Qatar.

    "The crisis in the Middle East resulted in the current standoff between Qatar and a group of countries, including Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt. In fact, their requirements for Qatar prove that they want to drive a bargain with Doha at a high level," Özel told Sputnik Turkey.

    The expert noted that there are certain requirements that Doha is unlikely to meet, including cutting ties with Iran, closing a Turkish military base and shutting Al Jazeera.

    "Against expectations, Qatar has been a tough nut to crack. I suggest that Qatar will stand to the end against the pressure from the other Gulf States because Doha has enough resources and potential for this," Özel concluded.

    On June 5, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Several other states in the region have reduced diplomatic relations with the country.

    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    If Qatar Agreed to Gulf States' Demands, It 'Would Effectively Turn Into a Saudi Province'
    The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs.

    Formally, the crisis was triggered after a Qatari news agency published a statement of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani calling for the establishment of relations with Iran and expressing support for the Muslim Brotherhood.

    Doha later said that the agency's website was hacked and there was no such statement from the Qatari leader. Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain did not accept the explanation. A number of other states, including Turkey and Kuwait, have been engaged in mediating the crisis.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (201)

    Related:

    Saudis Demand Turkey Pull Troops From Qatar, Erdogan Says No Way
    Iranian Leader Urges Regional States to Stay Rational Amid Qatar Diplomatic Row
    Tillerson Believes Some Arab States' Demands Are 'Difficult to Meet' for Qatar
    Why Qatar Unlikely to Bow to Saudi-Led Demand for Cutting Ties With Iran
    Tags:
    diplomatic crisis, ultimatum, blockade, sanctions, Persian Gulf, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Ole, Ole, Ole! Happy Football Fans at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup
    Data dump
    CNN's U-Turn on Russia Coverage
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok