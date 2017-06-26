Qatar or Saudi Arabia: Which Country Will Turkey Partner With?

In response to Turkey's refusal to support the blockade against Qatar, Saudi Arabia is stepping up tension in the Kurdish issue. Recently, Saudi diplomats have held a number of negotiations with several Kurdish parties in Turkey.

Samer Saleha, a political analyst, told Sputnik, "So far there are no prerequisites for improving the situation in the Persian Gulf. This means that the situation will have a negative impact on Turkey at the political and economic levels. "

According to the expert Turkey was in the epicenter of the crisis between the Gulf countries because it is connected to all of the conflicting parties.

“Turkish President Erdogan has already said that the demands of the Gulf countries are interference in the bilateral affairs of Turkey and Qatar, as they themselves have the right to choose, with whom to make friends and make alliances,” Saleha said.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt handed a 13-point ultimatum to Qatar. The list contains demands Doha needs to meet in order to restore ties with other Arab nations.

The ultimatum demands that Qatar, among other things, cut its ties with Iran and close a Turkish military base on its soil.

It also demands that Al Jazeera and its affiliates be shut down. Other demands call on Doha to publicly denounce relations with Islamist groups, end the suspected financing of terrorism and hand over persons designated as terrorists by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

Moreover, Qatar is demanded to pay financial compensation, although the sum was not reported.

In response, Doha described the demands as "unrealistic" and "illegal" and urged for them to be revised after being given 10 days to comply. According to the Qatari foreign minister, the sanctions imposed are an attempt at tampering with the nation’s sovereignty.

On June 5, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs.

Several other states in the region have reduced diplomatic relations with the country. Kuwait and Oman are the only members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) that haven’t joined the blockade.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off diplomatic ties with it.