US-Led Coalition Launches 12 Strikes Near Syria’s Raqqa - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Six additional strikes near Abu Kamal, Al Shadaddi and Deir ez-Zor in Syria destroyed oil storage tactics, buildings and other facilities held by Daesh.

"Near Raqqah, 12 strikes engaged 12 ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions, four vehicles and a tunnel system," the release stated on Monday.

The coalition carried out three strikes consisting of 52 engagements near Mosul and Samarra. One strike near Samarra engaged a Daesh tactical unit, while the Mosul strikes destroyed 20 fighting positions and other targets, including weapons, supplies, buildings and command and control nodes.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.