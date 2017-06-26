Register
14:05 GMT +326 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian doctors provide consultations to residents of Kaukab, Syria during the distribution of Russian humanitarian aid

    Russian Military Rushes Food, Medicine to Daesh-Wrecked Hospital in Syria's Homs

    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 26460

    A convoy of Russian military vehicles has brought food and medicine to a prenatal center in Al-Waer, a town in Syria’s central Homs province that was recently liberated from Daesh terrorists.

    “We have brought hundreds of food rations and also medicine for the patients and staff of the Khalid al-Walid hospital, because we know that this is the first thing they need,” Ilya Volovitsky, an officer at the Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, told reporters.

    He added that the Russian military has also brought along a team of doctors who immediately got to work tending to the patients.

    Russian doctors provide consultations to residents of Kaukab, Syria during the distribution of Russian humanitarian aid. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia Donates Mobile Field Hospital to Syria
    Volovitsky said that the town had been liberated early last month after lengthy negotiations the Reconciliation center’s officers held with the terrorists.

    “The tense talks dragged out for about a month, up to 12 hours each day. We finally clinched a deal to let out over 10,000 terrorists.  At the designated time over 20,000 militants and their family members allowed to leave the town,” Volovitsky recalled.

    In an interview with Sputnik, the hospital’s head physician Samih Sharbik said that for the past five years the militants had used the Khalid al-Walid center as a military hospital thus preventing the personnel of one of the country’s main preinatal centers from exercising their professional duties.

    Dr. Sharbik added that the terrorists had left the hospital in a sorry state with the windows all shattered and the walls pocked with dents and holes from bullets and exploding shells.

    The jihadists used the upper floors as firing points and the ground floor as operating rooms. On their way out they destroyed all the medical equipment the hospital had.

    Russian Army in pictures
    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    This is Why Syria Still Needs Russian Troops' Help
    Dr. Sharbik still believes that with government help the staff of the prenatal center in Al-Waer will take maximum three months to resume work tending to birthing mothers from all across the province.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in many countries, including Russia.

    According to the UN data, nearly 6.3 million Syrians have been displaced and 4.9 million people, mostly women and children, have been forced to seek refuge since the start of the violent conflict almost six years ago.

    Related:

    Russia Sends Easter-Timed Humanitarian Aid to Orthodox Town in Central Syria
    Inter-Agency Humanitarian Convoy Delivers Aid to Syria’s Harasta - UN
    Tags:
    Daesh militants, assistance, Russian humanitarian convoy, hospital, Daesh, Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Parties in Syria, Samih Sharbik, Ilya Volovitsky, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top News From Around the World Through Camera Lens
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok