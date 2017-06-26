Qatar Emir Remains Committed to Developing Ties With Iran Despite Gulf Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Al Mayadeen broadcaster, the Qatari Emir said that Doha "is seeking a complex development of relations and cooperation with Iran in order to solve the problems of the Islamic world, which is currently in a difficult situation."

The Emir's comments come two days after Kuwait, a mediator in the diplomatic row between Qatar and Gulf Arab states, had handed to Doha a list of objectives it needs to meet to restore ties with the neighbors. In particular, the Gulf States demand from Qatar to reduce ties with Iran, halt military cooperation with Turkey and shut the Al Jazeera state broadcaster.

Rouhani, on his part, expressed hope that the regional crisis would be settled by diplomatic means, according to the broadcaster.

"Air, land and sea space will always be open to the brotherly country and neighbor — Qatar," Rouhani stressed during the conversation.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.