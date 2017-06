MOSCOW (Sputnik) —The Iranian government adopted a decree on visa abolition for tourist groups from Russia, the Iranian Cabinet said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Council of Ministers enacted to establish a mutual visa-free regime for group trips of the citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation," the statement published on the Cabinet website read.

In late March, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani visited Russia and held talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Following the meeting, the governments of Russia and Iran concluded an agreement on visa-free trips for tourist groups.