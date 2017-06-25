Iranian Leader Urges Regional States to Stay Rational Amid Qatar Diplomatic Row

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Rouhani stressed that Iran was ready for cooperation to restore peace in the region.

"We believe that if there are disagreements among countries of the region, pressure, intimidation, and sanction are not good ways for settle the disagreements… Tehran calls for rule of moderation and rationality among countries of the region," Rouhani said during a phone call with the Emir of Qatar, as quoted in the statement published on his official website.

The Iranian leader pointed out that the country's air, ground, and sea routes would always be open "to our brother and neighbour country of Qatar."

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and stopped all communication with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terrorism and interfering in their internal affairs. Later, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Mauritania also announced the severance of diplomatic relations. Jordan and Djibouti reduced the level of their diplomatic missions in Qatar. Senegal, Niger and Chad announced the withdrawal of ambassadors.