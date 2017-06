MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The relevant plea was sent to Ayatollah Khamenei by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani, according to the Iran Daily newspaper.

Those convicted by courts of common pleas, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, the Islamic Revolution tribunals and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization received amnesties or commuted sentences.

Pardoning of inmates on the occasion of some celebrations, in particular, on the Islamic Revolution's Victory Day, is an ordinary practice in Iran.