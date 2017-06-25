Russia Brings Over Five Tonnes of Relief Aid to Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ministry added that the humanitarian aid had been delivered to 1,628 people.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian Centre for reconciliation of opposing sides held 8 humanitarian actions: 6 humanitarian actions in the city of Aleppo, civilians received 2,6 tons sets of food products; 6 humanitarian actions in the province of Latakia, civilians received 1,3 tons sets of food products; 1 humanitarian action in the province of al-Quneitra, civilians received 1,3 tons sets of food products," the bulletin published on the ministry's website read.

Russia has been carrying out regular humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria, where people are suffering from the consequences of the civil war between government forces and terrorists, such as the Daesh terrorist group, banned in Russia and a range of other countries. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Moscow has conducted 1,394 humanitarian actions to date.