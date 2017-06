© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY Israeli Aircraft Struck Syrian Troops Repelling Terrorists' Attack in Golans

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Air Force carried out strikes on the position of the Daesh terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the city of Deir ez-Zor, killing 20 Daesh militants, local media reported Saturday, citing a military source.

The source told SANA news agency that the Syrian forces repelled multiple Daesh attacks in various parts of the city and destroyed two vehicles equipped with heavy machine guns.

Syrian government forces have control over a half of Deir ez-Zor, which has been besieged by Daesh militants for over three years. The Syrian forces continue an offensive aimed at lifting the siege and creating supply lines for the city’s residents.