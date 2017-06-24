Israeli Aircraft Struck Syrian Troops Repelling Terrorists' Attack in Golans

"The [Syrian] army repelled a massive al-Nusra Front attack on the city of Baath in the Quneitra province [bordering the Golan Heights]. The army took up the fight with terrorists. The attackers have suffered losses. [Syrian] aviation and artillery helped repel the attacks," the source told RIA Novosti.

According to the source, a Israeli Air Force helicopter launched a strike on the Syrian army in Baath at the moment of the al-Nusra Front offensive.

© AFP 2017/ JALAA MAREY Israeli Air Force Attacks Syrian Army After Projectiles Fall in Golan Heights

Earlier on Saturday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the Israeli Air Force attacked the Syrian government forces' tanks and artillery positions after 10 projectiles fell on the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

According to Al Mayadeen channel citing a source, at least two Syrian soldiers were killed in the airstrike.

The majority of such incidents are described by the Israeli military as accidental overspills during clashes between the Syrian government forces and opposition groups.

The Golan Heights, internationally recognized as Syrian territory, was seized by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967. In 1981, the Israeli parliament voted to annex two-thirds of the region. The United Nations has repeatedly stated that Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights is illegal, calling for it to be returned to Syria.