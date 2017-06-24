© AFP 2017/ MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH Iran Condemns Foiled Terrorist Attack on Grand Mosque in Mecca

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Iran’s security forces have detained a group of people on suspicion of having ties to Daesh (banned in Russia) and plotting terror attacks, the Iranian Intelligence and Security Ministry (MOIS) said in a statement Saturday.

"Iranian military managed to detain [the members of] a terror group, linked to the Daesh, who planned to perpetrate terror attacks," the MOIS said in a statement, adding that the detention took place on the day of the International Quds Day and prior to the Muslims’ religious holiday dubbed Eid al-Fitr.

On Friday, the Saudi Interior Ministry said it had foiled an attack on the Grand Mosque.

Three terrorist cells were reportedly involved and were going to attack worshipers who gathered at Islam's holiest site to celebrate the end of Ramadan feast month. The investigators believe the attack was plotted from abroad.

As of now 5 suspects have been detained including a woman. All of them are Saudi nationals and are currently being questioned.