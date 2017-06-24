US-Led Coalition Expands Geography of Syria Airstrikes After Russia's Warning

The US-led coalition carried out 27 strikes against Daesh in Syria on June 23, including 21 near the terror group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release on Saturday.
"Near Raqqah [Raqqa], 21 strikes engaged 15 ISIS [Daesh] tactical units; destroyed 10 fighting positions, six vehicles, a VBIED [vehicle borne improvised explosive device], an ISIS staging area, a tactical vehicle, a mortar tube, and a mortar system; damaged an ISIS supply route; and suppressed an ISIS tactical unit," the statement read.
On Friday, six additional strikes in Syria destroyed Daesh oil storage tanks, front-end loaders, a pump jack and several vehicles near Abu Kamal, while two strikes near Al Hasakah destroyed four artillery systems and two tanks.
A strike near Ash Shaddadi destroyed a VBIED factory, while a strike near Deir ez-Zor destroyed a front-end loader.
