Register
18:11 GMT +324 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Doha, Qatar

    'Illegal and Unrealistic': Qatar Downplays Ultimatum Over Gulf Diplomatic Crisis

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (194)
    0 19210

    Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt handed a 13-point ultimatum to Qatar on Friday, demanding for reducing ties to Iran, closing a Turkish military base and shutting down the Doha-based Al Jazeera news channel.

    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Why Qatar Unlikely to Bow to Saudi-Led Demand for Cutting Ties With Iran
    In response, Qatar described the demands as unfeasible and urged for them to be revised after being given 10 days to comply.

    The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television network cited the Qatari foreign minister who said the requirements were "not realistic." He reiterated that sanctions imposed on Qatar were an "illegal" attempt at tampering with the nation’s sovereignty and urged for them to be reviewed.

    According to Al Jazeera, the Qatari Foreign Ministry will examine the document and pass its response via the Kuwaiti government, which is mediating the diplomatic crisis.

    The Demands

    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Qatar Says Demands by Boycotting Arab States Unrealistic
    The 13-point list demands that Qatar, among other things, cut its ties with Iran, close a Turkish military base on its soil and shut down Al Jazeera and its affiliates. Other demands call on Doha to publically denounce relations with Islamist groups, end suspected financing of terrorism and hand over persons designated as terrorists by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

    Moreover, Qatar is demanded to pay financial compensation, although the sum was not reported.

    On June 5, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Several other states in the region have reduced diplomatic relations with the country.

    Abu Dhabi, UAE
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Yuriev
    UAE Foreign Minister Blames Qatar for Arab States' Demands Leaking to Media
    The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off diplomatic ties with it.

    After the list was published, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Qarqash accused the Qatari government of leaking the document to journalists.

    "Qatar leaking demands/ concerns of its neighbors & Egypt either attempt  to undermine serious mediation or yet another sign of callous policy. The leakage will further exasperate & prolong the Qatar crisis. Undermining serious diplomacy will lead to parting of ways," he wrote on Twitter.

    'On the Verge of War'

    It will be very difficult for Qatar to meet those demands, and the situation risks resulting in a serious conflict, according to Konstantin Truevtsev, an expert at the Valdai discussion club and senior research fellow at the Institute for Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences.

    "This is an ultimatum. For Qatar, it will be very difficult to comply with if the country wants to preserve its sovereignty. If this ultimatum is not implemented there will be more than a blockade or breach of diplomatic ties. Currently, the situation is on the verge of war," Truevtsev told Sputnik.

    Handshaking Policy
    © Sputnik/
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    According to the expert, only three of the demands are possible. They are cutting ties with Iran, closing the Turkish military base and shutting down Al Jazeera.

    The broadcaster is an entire information hub and its possible closure would be a "colossal threat, both financial and reputational," he added.
    "I doubt that Qatar will comply with those demands," Truevtsev said.

    Shutting Al-Jazeera a 'Crime'

    The Doha-based Al Jazeera satellite broadcaster described the demand on its shutting down as a "crime."

    "I am against calls to shut down any media outlet because it is a crime. It is a violation of freedom of speech. If the same was about BBC or any other channel I would take the same stance," Al Jazeera Chairman Chairman Yasser Abu Hilala told Sputnik.

    He underscored that if there has been any violation of law by Al Jazeera the broadcaster could be brought to court in Qatar or any other country, but the demand to shut it is a "crime."

    Staff members of Al-Jazeera International work at the news studio in Doha, Qatar (File)
    © AP Photo/ Osama Faisal
    Gulf States' Demand to Close Al Jazeera Crime Against Freedom of Speech
    The broadcaster runs offices in over 60 countries around the world and has a reputation as a reliable source of information. According to Hilala, Al Jazeera has been providing unbiased coverage of the Qatar diplomatic crisis, giving the floor to each of the conflicting parties.

    "Our channel is funded by the Qatari budget. We provided  our services for the Arab and international audience. We will continue our work," he added.

    Earlier, the UAE blocked Al Jazeera on its territory. The broadcaster’s offices have also been closed in Riyadh and Amman.

    Saudi Arabia demanded Qatar change its policy, in order to adjust Al Jazeera’s broadcasting to the interests of the Gulf States. However, the call has been refused by the broadcaster.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (194)

    Related:

    Saudi Monarchy Wants to "Behead" Qatar
    UAE Foreign Minister Blames Qatar for Arab States' Demands Leaking to Media
    Qatar Sends Political Message by Relaxing Visa Rules for Russians - Rostourism
    If Qatar Agreed to Gulf States' Demands, It 'Would Turn Into a Saudi Province'
    US Urges Gulf States, Qatar to 'Exercise Restraint' After Doha Gets Ultimatum
    How Iran's Influence in Persian Gulf Grows Amid Saudi Rift With Qatar
    Tags:
    Al Jazeera, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Made in USSR: Soviet Girls' Natural Beauty Stuns and Amazes
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok