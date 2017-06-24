'Illegal and Unrealistic': Qatar Downplays Ultimatum Over Gulf Diplomatic Crisis

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television network cited the Qatari foreign minister who said the requirements were "not realistic." He reiterated that sanctions imposed on Qatar were an "illegal" attempt at tampering with the nation’s sovereignty and urged for them to be reviewed.
According to Al Jazeera, the Qatari Foreign Ministry will examine the document and pass its response via the Kuwaiti government, which is mediating the diplomatic crisis.
The Demands
Moreover, Qatar is demanded to pay financial compensation, although the sum was not reported.
On June 5, a number of countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt, cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist groups, particularly the Muslim Brotherhood terrorist movement, as well as of interfering in other countries' domestic affairs. Several other states in the region have reduced diplomatic relations with the country.
After the list was published, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Mohammed Qarqash accused the Qatari government of leaking the document to journalists.
"Qatar leaking demands/ concerns of its neighbors & Egypt either attempt to undermine serious mediation or yet another sign of callous policy. The leakage will further exasperate & prolong the Qatar crisis. Undermining serious diplomacy will lead to parting of ways," he wrote on Twitter.
'On the Verge of War'
It will be very difficult for Qatar to meet those demands, and the situation risks resulting in a serious conflict, according to Konstantin Truevtsev, an expert at the Valdai discussion club and senior research fellow at the Institute for Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences.
"This is an ultimatum. For Qatar, it will be very difficult to comply with if the country wants to preserve its sovereignty. If this ultimatum is not implemented there will be more than a blockade or breach of diplomatic ties. Currently, the situation is on the verge of war," Truevtsev told Sputnik.
The broadcaster is an entire information hub and its possible closure would be a "colossal threat, both financial and reputational," he added.
"I doubt that Qatar will comply with those demands," Truevtsev said.
Shutting Al-Jazeera a 'Crime'
The Doha-based Al Jazeera satellite broadcaster described the demand on its shutting down as a "crime."
"I am against calls to shut down any media outlet because it is a crime. It is a violation of freedom of speech. If the same was about BBC or any other channel I would take the same stance," Al Jazeera Chairman Chairman Yasser Abu Hilala told Sputnik.
He underscored that if there has been any violation of law by Al Jazeera the broadcaster could be brought to court in Qatar or any other country, but the demand to shut it is a "crime."
"Our channel is funded by the Qatari budget. We provided our services for the Arab and international audience. We will continue our work," he added.
Earlier, the UAE blocked Al Jazeera on its territory. The broadcaster’s offices have also been closed in Riyadh and Amman.
Saudi Arabia demanded Qatar change its policy, in order to adjust Al Jazeera’s broadcasting to the interests of the Gulf States. However, the call has been refused by the broadcaster.
