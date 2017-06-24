New Clinics Set Up in Aleppo in Just Two Months, Treat Thousands of Patients

Within just two months a new outpatient clinic has been built on rapid assembly technology in Aleppo. It was opened in the beginning of June and it is designed for 1000 visits per month.

Aleppo’s city municipality is working to provide its residents with better health care facilities and treatment.

In the beginning of June five new outpatient clinics were opened in Aleppo.

One such clinic, which is working day in and day out to help civilians is the al-Zebdia clinic in eastern Aleppo.

“There are five doctors and 15 nurses currently working in our polyclinic in al-Zebdia region of eastern Aleppo. In the near future the staff will be increased furthermore," Ziyad Hashtam, a doctor of the medical center, told a RIA correspondent.

He noted that currently the facility is able to accept up to 1000 visitors per month but that is clearly not enough.

Hashtam specified that the new outpatient clinics in east Aleppo work on the principle of "all in one."

In his clinic specifically, there are rooms for patient examinations, there is a free pharmacy and a woman's consultation area with an ultrasound machine.

However, the improvement of these medical posts is ongoing as construction workers continue eliminating the defects found in the facilities.

"A team of 10 people are constructing social facilities like this outpatient clinic in just two months. A few more weeks are needed to set up the imported equipment,” engineer Muhammad Endaui said.

© Sputnik/ Ali Abrahim Russian Military Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Settlement in Syrian Latakia

In order to aid Aleppo in coping with the situation post liberation from Daesh, Russian charity organizations such as Fair Aid have been delivering tones of medicines and nutrition for Syrians.

Humanitarian aid includes nutrition, milk for artificially fed children, simple medicines and consumables, including antiseptics, antibiotics and bandages.

Syria has been in the grip of war for six years, with government forces fighting against both Syrian opposition groups who strive to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad, and numerous extremist and terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, both of which are outlawed in Russia.

Russia and Turkey are the guarantors of a nationwide Syrian cease-fire that came into force on December 30, 2016.