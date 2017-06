MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Syria's state broadcaster the shell fell after midnight on a market in Al-Furqan district of Aleppo injuring 20 people, with some of them in critical condition.

The shell reportedly was launched from Aleppo's western suburbs, where militants are located.

The city of Aleppo has become one of the main battlegrounds of the civil war in Syria. The city was liberated by the Syrian government forces in late 2016.