Jordan Rules Out Sending Troops to Syria Safe Zones

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The official told the Amman-based Ad-Dustour daily that the Jordanian government made a decision not to get militarily involved in the Syria conflict when a war broke out there in 2013.

He reiterated that Amman only believed in a peaceful solution to the crisis and supported Syria’s territorial integrity.

Russia, Turkey and Iran agreed last month to set up safe zones across Syria with consent of Damascus. Russia's chief negotiator at peace talks in Kazakhstan’s Astana, Alexander Lavrentyev, said Moscow was ready to send troops to patrol the outer perimeter of these zones and would welcome participation of other countries if a consensus is reached.

The trio, who are state guarantors of Syrian peace, hope the four zones will provide conditions for the return of millions of refugees, over 660,000 of whom are hosted by Jordan.