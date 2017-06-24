Russian Military Signs Ceasefire Deal With Government of Syrian Latakia Province

Alexander Vorontsov, a member of Russian Syria reconciliation center in Latakia province, said to reporters that the deal has become the first instance of Russian military signing a ceasefire agreement with a provincial administration in Syria. Earlier deals were signed with distinct settlements, he explained.

Vorontsov said that the Russian troops have also provided residents of the mountain village of al-Serkezia in the Latakia Province with humanitarian aid.

"We brought 350 sets of food products to the residents of the mountain village of al-Serkezia, that contained rice, flour, sugar, canned meat and tea," he told journalists in the process of handing over humanitarian aid to the civilians.

The reconciliation center has signed numerous local peace pacts with leaders of Syrian settlements since it set up a base in the western Syrian province on the Mediterranean two years ago.

The civil war in Syria between the government and various opposition and terror groups has been raging since 2011. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. At the latest Astana talks on Syria that took place on May 3-4, the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria. The document came into force on May 6.