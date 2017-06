MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement, carried by the SPA news agency, said a terrorist cell that targeted the Muslim shrine during the holy month of Ramadan was acting on a plot conceived abroad and aimed at destabilizing the country.

Earlier, the Saudi Interior Ministry said that state security forces have detained five terror suspects, including a woman, over a failed plot to attack the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

The UAE foreign minister, Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, on Saturday condemned the plot as a "horrible crime," saying it would only strengthen their resolve to fight terrorism. Bahrain, Kuwait and Egypt joined in the condemnations of the failed attack.