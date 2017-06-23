Register
22:28 GMT +323 June 2017
    A man walks on the corniche in Doha, Qatar, June 15, 2017

    If Qatar Agreed to Gulf States' Demands, It 'Would Turn Into a Saudi Province'

    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (190)
    135120

    The Gulf States which broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar earlier this month have presented Doha with a list of demands they say would end the diplomatic crisis. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, award-winning journalist and international relations expert James Dorsey explained why the chances of Doha accepting the ultimatum are slim to none.

    On Friday, Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera reported that Doha has been presented a list of demands that need to be met to restore ties with its neighbors. The 13-point list demands that Qatar, among other things, cut its ties with Iran, close a Turkish military base on its soil, and shut down Al-Jazeera and its affiliates. Other demands call on Doha to publically denounce relations with Islamist groups, end suspected financing of terrorism, and hand over persons designated as terrorists by Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, James Dorsey, a veteran, award-winning foreign correspondent, and senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said that the list of demands will be likely only to exacerbate the crisis, rather than resolving it. 

    According to the analyst, the demands are "obviously an attempt to impose Saudi and UAE will on Qatar…It was evident that the only way to solve this crisis was to recognize that the differences are there, and to find a face-saving solution for both [sides]. The fact that these demands are what they are makes a face-saving solution far more difficult."

    Staff members of Al-Jazeera International work at the news studio in Doha, Qatar (File)
    © AP Photo/ Osama Faisal
    Gulf States' Demand to Close Al Jazeera Crime Against Freedom of Speech
    Dorsey emphasized that he doesn't see how Qatar could comply with the demands, since doing so would effectively mean "surrender[ing] its independence."

    The demands themselves are also very problematic, the observer noted. 

    "First of all, they call into question principles which are widely held in the international community [in terms of] freedom of the media, freedom of the press. It's hard to imagine that the United States, which ultimately is going to be an important arbitrator in this whole process, would in any way want to be seen to be party to the closure of media organizations."

    On top of that was the Turkish issue, Dorsey said. "Turkey is a NATO member. And it has the sovereign right to choose whether or not it [wants] to establish a military base [in Qatar]. Other countries have military bases in the Middle East and in the Gulf. The United States in particular has its largest military facility in Qatar. Britain and France have military bases in the UAE," the analyst recalled.

    Al Udeid Air Base
    © Wikipedia/ TSGT SCOTT REED, USAF
    Al Udeid Air Base

    Accordingly, the observer noted that based on these and other issues, he couldn't see "how Qatar could accept these demands without effectively becoming a province of either Saudi Arabia or an emirate of the UAE."

    View of the Tehran, Iran
    © Fotolia/ Borna_Mir
    How Iran's Influence in Persian Gulf Grows Amid Saudi Rift With Qatar
    Asked to speculate on what the Gulf States might do if Qatar refuses to comply with the ultimatum, Dorsey said that there were basically three options. 

    "One step would be for Qatar to be expelled from the six nation Gulf Cooperation Council. The GCC can do that, but it is a tricky process, because in effect the organization falls into three groups. [The first is] Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain, [the latter] a Saudi vassal, Qatar is the other extreme, and in the middle are Kuwait and Oman – which have not broken their relations with Qatar. In fact, Kuwait is mediating, while Oman has helped Qatar circumvent the economic embargo by opening its harbors to Qatari ships." 

    In any case, the observer noted that Kuwait is also concerned about giving the Saudis too much power, and kicking Qatar out of the GCC would certainly give Riyadh that power.

    Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
    © REUTERS/ Saudi Press Agency
    Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries meet in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    Dorsey noted that another possibility, at least if media speculation is to be believed, "is that the Saudis and UAE could try and engineer a coup in Qatar and find a more pliable member of the ruling family." Finally, the last option is military invasion. Dorsey said that he couldn't see that happening, "because Saudi Arabia and the UAE would have to have an invitation from the legitimate government in Qatar to do that, and that's obviously not going to happen."

    Handshaking Policy
    © Sputnik/
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    Doha has already indicated that it will consider the demands only after the sanctions against it have been lifted. At the same time, the Qatari foreign minister said early on in the crisis that the country could survive "forever" under sanctions. Asked whether the embargo might eventually 'break' Doha, the analyst emphasized that the pressure against Doha must be contrasted against the pressure facing Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

    "Obviously, the embargo has an impact," Dorsey noted. "Qatar Airways has lost eighteen of its very lucrative destinations in the Gulf. It faces higher fuel costs and longer flights because it has to circumvent Gulf airspace. The price for its food imports have gone up," having to come by ship and by air rather than across the Saudi border. "The cost of construction goes up, and so on."

    "Having said that, Qatar's core revenue comes from gas and oil. Qatar's access to international shipping lanes has not been impeded. Its oil and gas exports have not been impeded. In fact, despite everything, [UAE member] Dubai, which is 40% dependent on Qatari gas, continues to get Qatari gas. And Qatar of course has a substantial financial reserve." In other words, the analyst noted that "Qatar can hold out – maybe not forever, but for a very long time."

    Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany

    Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sits during an allegiance pledging ceremony in Mecca, Saudi Arabia June 21, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court
    Promoted Saudi Crown Prince 'Betting On Trump's Support For New Policies'
    And because Saudi Arabia and the UAE – the countries that instigated the crisis, have not had their actions endorsed by the international community, they face pressures of their own, Dorsey said.

    The observer recalled that the bulk of the Muslim world, "the major Muslim countries such as Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria…really don't want anything do with this crisis. Turkey of course has been supportive of Qatar. Western nations have called for negotiations. One could interpret the position of the US as having been supportive of Qatar – somewhat critical but nonetheless supportive. You've seen essentially a call for what the State Department called 'reasonable' and 'actionable demands'; a statement by the Secretary of State that banning the Muslim Brotherhood is not realistic; signing of a major arms deal; a joint [US-Qatari] military exercise."

    A painting depicting Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is seen on a bus during a demonstration in support of him in Doha, Qatar June 11, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Naseem Zeitoon
    A painting depicting Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani is seen on a bus during a demonstration in support of him in Doha, Qatar June 11, 2017

    In other words, Dorsey noted that while the international community hasn't lined up on Qatar's side in this conflict, it hasn't exactly lined up with Saudi Arabia and the UAE, either, "and that in effect helps Qatar."

    An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area March 21, 2013.
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/File
    US Urges Gulf States, Qatar to 'Exercise Restraint' After Doha Gets Ultimatum
    Ultimately, Dorsey observed that the ongoing crisis could have a great deal to do with Saudi Arabia's assessment of the American president.

    "The Saudis are obviously delighted over Trump's positions on Iran; they're delighted about US support for their war in Yemen and the lifting of restrictions on arms sales which had been imposed by the Obama administration. But nonetheless, for the Saudis, Trump remains a mercurial character; therefore, that's one of the reasons why you're seen a much more assertive policy –perhaps a degree of assertiveness that can backfire. But nonetheless, it is to my mind a reflection of a double-edged approach toward the US," Dorsey concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: a Number of States Sever Relations With Qatar (190)

