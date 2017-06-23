Register
21:23 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An unloaded Twitter website is seen on a phone without an internet connection, in front of a displayed Daesh flag in this photo illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 3, 2016

    Daesh Social Media Shutdown Represents 'Massive Shift in Tactics'

    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 16820

    Recent reports that Daesh has ordered its fighters to stop using social networks represents a shift in tactics following the loss of huge areas of territory, Rhiannon Smith, Managing Director of Eye on ISIS in Libya and Libya-Analysis, told Radio Sputnik.

    As well as losing most of the territory it overran in 2014 and 2015, the Daesh terror group has recently suffered the loss of several of its leaders. 

    The Russian Foreign Ministry has reported that the group's leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was probably killed in an airstrike in Syria last month. On Thursday the US-led coalition has reported the death of another senior Daesh leader, Turki al-Binali, in airstrike in Syria. 

    Rhiannon Smith, Managing Director of Eye on ISIS in Libya and Libya-Analysis, told Radio Sputnik that Turki al-Binali was a key figure in Daesh's online and social media presence and ability to recruit more fighters and the death of the Bahraini cleric is a significant blow.

    "It's very difficult to know at this stage who would be able to then take up that mantle going forward. Perhaps we will see that instead of it being someone like al-Binali, whose strength is really promoting ISIS and gaining more recruits and putting the message out there, maybe there will be a shift in tactics. Maybe it will be someone versed in guerrilla tactics, someone who can take ISIS forward in a new for as it seems likely they will have to do after losing this significant amount of territory," Smith said.

    Kalibr cruise missiles hit banned terrorist group Daesh targets in Syria
    Russian Defence Ministry
    How Russia Again Reduced Daesh to Dust by Kalibr Cruise Missiles (VIDEO)
    Al-Binali's death coincided with reports that Daesh has banned its fighters from using social media, because it fears infiltration and tracking by foreign intelligence agencies.

    In a decree issued in May addressed to "all soldiers of the Islamic State," the group wrote, "The enemies of the religion have taken various means in order to penetrate the ranks of the muwahhidin [monotheists] and to learn their secrets." 

    "I think it's actually a fascinating move. One of ISIS's main strengths has been its ability to reach out over social media, it's had a very technical and well-polished social media presence and one of the reasons that ISIS has been able to recruit so many fighters from Europe and all over the world, not just within the Levant, is really because of this social media presence."

    "It shows how weakened the group has really become, because this is a massive shift in tactics. It also show the key role that people like Turki al-Binali play in that, if they haven't got someone who knows how these systems work and is able to utilize them for recruitment, that shows it's a significant blow to the organization. Perhaps there isn't anyone who can step into that role and take things over."

    A sniper
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Play of the Game: Canadian Breaks World Record, Takes Out Daesh Militant From 2 Miles Away
    "It shows that ISIS is very much on the back foot, they've lost their territory, they've lost their ability to recruit as easily as they did, so this shows a shift in tactics toward a more clandestine, hidden secretive organization that is going to be more looking to plan terrorist attacks rather than taking over territory and trying to promote itself as a state-like entity."

    Daesh is facing defeat in its strongholds of Mosul and Raqqa, as anti-terror forces close in. When it is finally driven from the last of the territory it holds, the terror group is likely to resort to more terrorist attacks.

    "They will probably be more focused on 'shock and awe' tactics that will strike fear into people, so we may well see more of these terrorist attacks in Europe where they are likely to gain more attention than in the Levant."

    "I suspect that they will continue to carry out these kinds of attacks in the Levant and elsewhere. In terms of relocating, there is a possibility that some of the fighters will relocate to areas such as Libya, or further south in the Sahara where it's easier for these groups to conduct trainings and regroup."

    "It may be more that they spread out and use places such as Libya and elsewhere to conduct more attacks in Europe in order to try and keep the momentum of ISIS and also the recruitment from around the world."

    Related:

    Daesh Leader's Death Could Be Confirmed by the Successful Raqqa Offensive - MP
    You Don't Say? Syrian Military Fighting Daesh 'Not Bad Sign' - US Coalition
    US Coalition 'Would Welcome' Daesh Leader Baghdadi's Death in Russian Airstrike
    How Russia Again Reduced Daesh to Dust by Kalibr Cruise Missiles (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    terrorism, ban, social media, internet, Daesh, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok