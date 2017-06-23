Daesh Leader's Death Could Be Confirmed by the Successful Raqqa Offensive - MP

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said al-Baghdadi was likely eliminated as a result of a Russian Aerospace Forces strike on the militant command post in the southern suburb of the city of Raqqa in late May. It noted that it was in the process of confirming the information through various channels.

"The success of the offensive on Raqqa indicates that the level of Daesh leadership and its active resistance has decreased. This shows that they have lost their leader," Ozerov said.

Ozerov noted that Daesh did not make any attempt to refute the information about al-Baghdadi's death.

On Thursday, Syria’s Tomorrow opposition movement spokesman Monzer Akbik said the city of Raqqa would be completely liberated from Daesh terrorists within the next three months.