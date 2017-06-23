Deconfliction Line in Use Amid Russia's Missile Strikes in Syria - US Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry that Russian Navy warships launched Kalibr missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at Daesh targets in Hama, killing militants and destroying the terror group's command posts and large caches of weapons.

"We are still using and the deconfliction line is open, and it is open for a reason to make sure that our collective air cruise and forces on the ground are operating in a safe manner, and that there are no strategic mishaps that happen as a result of un-deconflicted actions," Dillon said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced last week that it suspended the deconfliction channel with the United States for incident prevention in Syria following the downing of a Syrian jet by the coalition.

Two Russian Navy frigates — Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich — fired a total of six Kalibr cruise missiles. Meanwhile, the Russian Krasnodar submarine performed a submerged launch of cruise missiles.

Prior to the recent attack, the Admiral Essen and Krasnodar launched four Kalibr missiles from the eastern Mediterranean at Daesh terrorists in the area of Palmyra on May 31.

Russian Defence Ministry Pinpoint Precision: Russia Uses Kalibrs Only on Significant Targets in Syria (VIDEO)

Kalibr cruise missiles have been used by the Russian military to fight Daesh in Syria since 2015.

The Russian Navy used such missiles for the first time on October 7, 2015 as its warships joined the country’s operation in Syria. The warships Dagestan, Grad Sviyazhsk, Veliky Ustyug and Uglich launched 26 missiles from the Caspian Sea and destroyed 11 Daesh targets.