Register
19:25 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Kalibr cruise missiles hit banned terrorist group Daesh targets in Syria

    Deconfliction Line in Use Amid Russia's Missile Strikes in Syria - US Coalition

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 15220

    The US-Russia deconfliction line is open and in use amid the Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian Navy at Daesh targets in the eastern Syrian province of Hama, Operation Inherent Resolve Col. Ryan Dillon told reporters on Friday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier on Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry that Russian Navy warships launched Kalibr missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at Daesh targets in Hama, killing militants and destroying the terror group's command posts and large caches of weapons.

    "We are still using and the deconfliction line is open, and it is open for a reason to make sure that our collective air cruise and forces on the ground are operating in a safe manner, and that there are no strategic mishaps that happen as a result of un-deconflicted actions," Dillon said.

    The Russian Defense Ministry announced last week that it suspended the deconfliction channel with the United States for incident prevention in Syria following the downing of a Syrian jet by the coalition.

    Two Russian Navy frigates — Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich — fired a total of six Kalibr cruise missiles. Meanwhile, the Russian Krasnodar submarine performed a submerged launch of cruise missiles.

    Prior to the recent attack, the Admiral Essen and Krasnodar launched four Kalibr missiles from the eastern Mediterranean at Daesh terrorists in the area of Palmyra on May 31.

    Kalibr cruise missiles hit banned terrorist group ISIS targets in Syria
    Russian Defence Ministry
    Pinpoint Precision: Russia Uses Kalibrs Only on Significant Targets in Syria (VIDEO)
    Kalibr cruise missiles have been used by the Russian military to fight Daesh in Syria since 2015.

    The Russian Navy used such missiles for the first time on October 7, 2015 as its warships joined the country’s operation in Syria. The warships Dagestan, Grad Sviyazhsk, Veliky Ustyug and Uglich launched 26 missiles from the Caspian Sea and destroyed 11 Daesh targets.

    Related:

    How Russia Again Reduced Daesh to Dust by Kalibr Cruise Missiles (VIDEO)
    Can't Hide From Kalibr: Russian Pacific Fleet Subs to Get Deadly Cruise Missile
    'Combat Training': Russia's Anti-Daesh Missions to Help Improve Kalibr Missiles
    Russian Navy's Universal Soldier: New Floated Sub to Fire Kalibr, Onyx Missiles
    Tags:
    Kalibr, The Syrian war, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve, Ryan Dillon, Syria, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Handshaking Policy
    An Offer You Can't Refuse?
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok