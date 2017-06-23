Gulf States' Demand to Close Al Jazeera Crime Against Freedom of Speech

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, media reported that four Gulf Arab states demanded that Qatar reduce ties with Iran, halt military cooperation with Turkey and shut the Al Jazeera state broadcaster in order to mend ties with regional powers.

"I am against demands to close any media outlet, because it is a crime, a violation of basic human rights to freedom of speech… If Al Jazeera violated something, anyone could sue it – in a Qatari court or in [a court of] any other country, it is the legitimate right of every person harmed by the media. But the demand to close [Al Jazeera] is a crime," Abuhilala said.

He added that Al Jazeera covered the diplomatic row between Qatar and Gulf Arab states from the first day in a professional and impartial manner, also inviting experts who supported "illegitimate" measures against Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt severed diplomatic ties with Qatar on June 5 after accusing it of funding extremism and destabilizing the Middle East. The nations then embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country, triggering food shortages.