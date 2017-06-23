US-Led Coalition Conducts 19 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa

© AP Photo/ Osama Sami US-Led Coalition Conducts 4 Strikes Against Daesh Targets Near Mosul - Joint Task Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh (outlawed in Russia) terrorist group carried out 32 strikes consisting of 103 engagements on Thursday in Iraq and Syria, including 19 strikes near Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Raqqah, 19 strikes engaged 14 Daesh tactical units; destroyed 12 fighting positions, two vehicles, and an IED [improvised explosive device] cache; and damaged an Daesh supply route," the release stated on Friday.

Nine additional strikes near three other Syrian towns, including Deir ez-Zor and Palmyra, destroyed oil stills, vehicles, a weapons cache and tunnel entrances, and engaged two Daesh tactical units.

In Iraq, the coalition carried out four strikes near Mosul and Bayji. The strikes engaged four Daesh tactical units, destroyed 17 fighting positions, tactical vehicles, staging areas, machine guns, mortar systems, an artillery system, an Daesh-held building and a rocket-propelled grenade system.

The Iraq strikes also suppressed two mortar teams and an Daesh tactical unit.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.