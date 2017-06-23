Pinpoint Precision: Russia Uses Kalibrs Only on Significant Targets in Syria

Two Russian Navy warships and a submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry revealed on Friday.

"The Russian Navy's Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich frigates and Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea on Daesh terrorist group targets in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Krasnodar submarine performed a submerged launch of the cruise missiles.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the remaining Daesh positions in Syria following sea launches of six Kalibr cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The remaining Daesh terrorist fighters and targets have been destroyed by Russian Aerospace Forces bombers' airstrikes," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian military expert Captain Third Rank Dmitry Litovkin commented to Sputnik Radio on the launch, saying that every Kalibr missile is a very costly "device". That is why it is viable to use it only for destruction of extremely significant targets.

The expert reminded that Russia's Defense Ministry has recently released the footage of how it destroyed the terrorists' command post where a group of terrorist leaders attended a so-called Daesh military council and "highly likely" killed the head of this group.

The current launch of Kalibrs should also be conditioned by the strategic military targets on the Syrian territory and the need to destroy the significant infrastructure objects of the militants, Litovkin said.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said that Kalibr cruise missile launches carried out by two Russian frigates and a submarine have destroyed Daesh command posts and large weapons caches in the eastern Syrian province of Hama.

"As a result of a surprise saturation missile attack, Daesh command posts, as well as large ammunition depots, have been destroyed in the vicinity of the town of Akerbat in the province of Hama, where a militant arsenal detonated after a pinpoint hit by the Kalibr cruise missile," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.