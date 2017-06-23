Register
    Militants from the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, run as they attack Turkish security forces in Nusaydin, Turkey, Tuesday, March 1, 2016

    Turkish Soldiers Kill 53 Kurdistan Workers Party Militants Last Week

    © AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan
    Middle East
    The Turkish armed forces killed 53 militants of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is outlawed in Turkey, during anti-terrorist operations in the eastern and southeast regions of the country during the past week, local media reported Friday, citing the Turkish General Staff.

    Armed Kurdish militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) stand behind a barricade during clashes with Turkish forces on September 28, 2015, at Bismil, in Diyarbakir
    © AFP 2017/ ILYAS AKENGIN
    PKK Attack in Eastern Turkey Results in Death of Turkish Soldier
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Anadolu news agency reported the operations as having been carried out in the Sirnak, Hakkari, Diyarbakir, Bingol, Elazig and Siirt provinces. Turkish officials told the news agency that three regional leaders of the PKK were among the militants killed, with the mission claiming the lives of 10 Turkish soldiers and injuring 36 more.

    In the process of the operation, the security forces managed to seize varied weapons, such as hand grenades, machine guns, rocket launchers, and bomb making components, as well as over 8,500 pounds of ammonium nitrate, gas cylinders, mines, ammunition, cables, and fuses.

    According to the General Staff, the Turkish soldiers also confiscated drugs and contraband fuel. Additionally, the soldiers destroyed storage and shelters utilized by the Kurdish militants.

    Violence in Turkey escalated in mid-2015, when the Turkish government launched a military campaign in the country's southeast against the PKK, considered to be a terrorist organization in the eyes of Ankara. Violence escalated further in December, when the Turkish authorities declared a curfew in a number of its southeastern regions.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan alleges over 5,000 Kurdish insurgents have been killed in the campaign since mid-December, a figure that pro-Kurdish officials contend includes hundreds of civilians.

    Ok