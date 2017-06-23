Register
13:21 GMT +323 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An aerial view of the Tigris River as it flows through Baghdad

    Resurgent Middle Eastern Power Moves to Reshape the Balance in the Region

    CC BY 2.0 / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff / Tigris River
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    31597131

    While the Middle East continues to be embroiled in armed conflicts and diplomatic crises, one country is rising to leave its mark and to possibly reshape the balance of power in the entire region.

    An Iraqi woman walks her national flag during a celebration marking the the departure of US troops from Iraq in Baghdad's Adhamiyah neighbourhood. File photo
    © AFP 2017/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraq Tries to Avoid Taking Sides in Persian Gulf Diplomatic Crisis
    Earlier this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi visited Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran, discussing important matters of state and the affairs concerning the whole of the Middle East with the leaders of these bordering nations.

    Abbas al Bayati, a member of the foreign relations committee of the Iraqi parliament, told Sputnik Arabic that the prime minister’s visit shows that "after the victory over Daesh (ISIL/ISIS), Iraq retains its stability and seeks to forge constructive foreign relations" with its neighbors.

    "The country will conduct a balanced foreign policy with all of its neighbors amid the multitude of crises in the region. Iraq can forge trusting relations with its neighbors based on the principles of independence and mutual respect," he said.

    According to al Bayati, the goal of Prime Minister al-Abadi’s visit to Iran was to secure help for the war against Daesh terrorists and to negotiate a number of prominent economic issues.

    "The goal of the visit to Tehran was to secure assistance in the war against terrorism, as well as to discuss important trade and economic issues like, for example, navigation along the Shatt al-Arab river. The issue of adherence to previously-established agreements was also brought up. The results of t al-Abadi’s trip confirm that the negotiations were successful and that Iraq will forge constructive relations with all of its neighbors," he said.

    Al Bayati also added that once Daesh is finally defeated, Iraq will enter a crucial stage of development, the success of which will be determined by several important factors.

    "After the victory over Daesh, Iraq will enter a very important stage of development, which may only succeed if three conditions are met. The first is adherence to the constitution; the second is the preservation of unity, which must not be destroyed; and the third is a democratic system of governance where the principle of the transition of authority is clear to everyone and equal for all, as Daesh’s lesson has shown the importance of this condition," he explained.

    Al Bayati also remarked that once the Daesh terrorists are driven from Iraq, the US military presence in the country will become redundant, but US military advisers and instructors may help train and equip the Iraqi army.

    Meanwhile, Iraqi analyst Hashim al-Hashim told Sputnik that Prime Minister al-Abadi had managed to display Iraq’s intent to cooperate with other countries and to become "a part of the whole region"; that Iraq is not just someone’s ally in a conflict against another state. This, al-Hashim argued, is a new pivot in Iraq’s foreign policy.

    Related:

    Kurdistan Wants Independence Vote to Be First Step in Talks With Iraq
    Iraqi Prime Minister Claims Mosul Will Be Liberated From Daesh Within Days
    Iran Supports Iraqi Territorial Integrity Amid Kurdish Independence Bid
    Tags:
    terrorism, politics, relations, Daesh, Haider al-Abadi, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iran, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Robot Manners Cartoon
    Robot Butlers, Here We Come!
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok