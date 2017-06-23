Daesh Transferring Militants to Hama Province Via Various Routes - MoD

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, is deploying its militants to the Syrian Hama province using different routes and plans to organize operational headquarters and ammunition warehouses there, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"At night, taking advantage of a difficult terrain, terrorists deploy militants to the Hama province via various routes, where they plan to set up command posts in large buildings, as well as weapons and ammunition depots," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the Russian troops in Syria are closely monitoring jihadists' movements in the area with the use of all means of intelligence.

The Daesh has overrun a number of large territories during recent years as part of their declaration of a caliphate, especially in Syrian cities, such as Raqqa, and in Iraqi cities such as Mosul. The group is infamous for numerous violent actions, including terrorist attacks and widespread destruction of cultural heritage on the occupied territories.

In recent months, Syrian government army partially backed by some local militia groups has liberated dozens of settlements across the country.

Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered a total of 13 violations of the ceasefire regime in Syria over the past 24 hours, while Turkey informed about 12 cases, however, the situation in de-escalation zones remains stable, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"Situation in the de-escalation zones is assessed as stable. Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 13 cases of firing in the provinces of Aleppo (2), Hama (1), Damascus (5) and Latakia (5). The Turkish party has registered 12 cases of ceasefire violations in the provinces of Daraa (4), Hama (1), Homs (1) and Damascus (6)," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

Most violations cases have been registered in the areas controlled by militants of the Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist groups, both banned in Russia, according to the bulletin.

The reconciliation center carried out seven humanitarian operations in Syria over last 24 hours, including one in the Homs province and seven in the city of Aleppo, providing local residents with 1.98 and 1.8 tonnes of foodstuffs respectively. A total of 1,188 people received humanitarian aid.

"In course of the humanitarian action, Russian military physicians provided medical assistance to 237 people. The United Nations held 1 humanitarian action: Aircraft of the Abakan Air aviation company delivered 20 tons of humanitarian aid (food products) to the Deir ez-Zor area using parachute platforms," the bulletin said.

The bulletin specified that no new ceasefire agreements have been signed with representatives of settlements in Syria. The total number settlements that joined the ceasefire remained 1,828.

The civil war in Syria between the government and various opposition and terror groups has been raging since 2011. Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. At the latest Astana talks on Syria that took place on May 3-4, the three ceasefire guarantor states signed a memorandum on the establishment of four safe zones in Syria. The document came into force on May 6.