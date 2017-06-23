Russian Warships, Sub Launch Cruise Missiles at Daesh Targets in Syria - MoD

© Photo: Russian Defence Ministry Russian MoD Releases Photo of Airstrike That May Have Killed Daesh Leader Baghdadi

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Two Russian Navy warships and a submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles on Daesh (banned in Russia) targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The Russian Navy's Admiral Essen, Admiral Grigorovich frigates and Krasnodar submarine launched six Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea on Daesh terrorist group targets in Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that the Krasnodar submarine performed a submerged launch of the cruise missiles.

The Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed the remaining Daesh positions in Syria following sea launches of six Kalibr cruise missiles, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The remaining Daesh terrorist fighters and targets have been destroyed by Russian Aerospace Forces bombers' airstrikes," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian military had informed Turkey and Israel in advance of Russian Navy Kalibr cruise missile launches on Daesh targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"The commands of Turkey and Israel were informed in a timely manner of the cruise missile launches through channels of interaction," the ministry said in a statement.

Kalibr cruise missile launches carried out by two Russian frigates and a submarine have destroyed Daeshcommand posts and large weapons caches in the eastern Syrian province of Hama, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

"As a result of a surprise saturation missile attack, Daesh command posts, as well as large ammunition depots, have been destroyed in the vicinity of the town of Akerbat in the province of Hama, where a militant arsenal detonated after a pinpoint hit by the Kalibr cruise missile," the ministry said in a statement.