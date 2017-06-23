Iraqi Prime Minister Claims Mosul Will Be Liberated From Daesh Within Days

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The announcement that the Iraqi city of Mosul is liberated from terrorists may be made within days, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said Thursday.

"It is a matter of days that we will announce the liberation of Mosul," Abadi was quoted as saying by the Al Sumaria TV channel.

Abadi added that the government intended to restore the monuments destroyed by Daesh terrorist organization, namely the ruins of ancient cities of Nimrud and Hatra, the al-Hadba minaret in the mosque of al-Nuri, known as a local "leaning tower of Pisa" before terrorists blew up the minaret and mosque on Wednesday.

Iraq’s operation, aided by the US-led coalition, on liberating the terrorist stronghold of Mosul from the forces of Daesh has been ongoing since October 2016. The Iraqi armed forces drove out the terrorist group from the eastern part of the city and have been engaged in its western part since February.