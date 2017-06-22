Register
20:40 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Kosovo Albanian man sells flags in Pristina on February 16, 2011 in preparation for the third anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence

    'Fear of Kurdish Independence' Prompts Erdogan to Oppose Greater Albania Plans

    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 28530

    Turkish President Erdogan's comments on "Greater Albania" reflect his fear that a redrawing of borders for Albanians in the Balkans would give encouragement to Kurds in the Middle East, experts told Sputnik.

    Kosovo Serb caring Serbian flag during the protest against recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, in the northern Serb-dominated part of the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, Kosovo, Monday, April 22, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Darko Vojinovic
    Albanians Seek to 'Demonstrate That Serbs Have No Place in Kosovo'
    On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Albania's Top Channel broadcaster that Ankara is opposed to the "Greater Albania" ideology, which seeks to unite ethnic Albanians living in Albania, Kosovo and Macedonia into a single state.

    Erdogan was asked for his view on comments by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, who again raised the prospect of Albania's unification Kosovo in an interview with Politico last April.

    "These are bad ideas. You see what is happening in the Middle East, Iraq and Syria. We don't want this kind of crisis to come to the Balkans. We are in favor of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Balkan countries," Erdogan said.

    Erdogan's emphatic response comes in spite of his commitment to a Neo-Ottoman relationship with parts of the former Ottoman Empire.

    In 2013, when he was Prime Minister, Erdogan visited the Kosovan city of Prizren and caused controversy by saying, "Kosovo is Turkey, and Turkey is Kosovo."

    The statement was met with outrage in Serbia, where President Tomislav Nikolic said that "The ideas of [the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa] Kemal Ataturk are no longer the ideas of the Turkish leadership."

    Following indications from US Defense Secretary Ash Carter earlier this week, President Barack Obama confirmed on Friday that the Pentagon would deploy between 20 and 50 “advisers” to combat the self-proclaimed Islamic State terror group in Syria.
    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    Second Kosovo? US 'Proxy' Strategy in Syria Risks Going Too Far
    Erdogan is also keen to exert influence in Sarajevo, and paid tribute to Bosnia's wartime leader Alija Izetbegovic, who he claimed "left" Bosnia and Hercegovina to him when he died in 2003.

    In 2012, Erdogan told Sarajevo's Oslobedjenje newspaper that when he visited the ailing former President in a Sarajevo hospital, he told him, "Bosnia is bequeathed to you. Don't leave this place."

    According to a source in Belgrade's diplomatic circles, Erdogan's recent statement in favor territorial integrity in the Balkans is a result of fear of that Kurds in Turkey, Syria and Iraq could unite into a single state of Kurdistan.

    "Erdogan wants to draw a parallel with the Kurds. Perhaps, he has been scared by the idea of a 'Greater Kurdistan,' so he is against the idea of a 'Greater Albania.' Perhaps he has realized at last," the source said.

    Slobodan Yankovic, an analyst at Belgrade's Center for Conservative Research, told Sputnik that it is too soon to draw conclusions from Erdogan's latest comments.

    "Erdogan visited Albania, gave it political and economic support and expressed hope that the next elections will be result in a leader who will cooperate with Turkey. Erdogan's main message was: Albania should crack down on private schools and faculties that are part of the Fethullah Gulen network."

    Anti-terrorism units of Serbia's Internal Ministry, Defense Ministry and special services stage exercise
    © Sputnik/ Oleg Ivanov
    Serbia Boosts Security Cooperation With Russia Amid Renewed Kosovo Provocations
    Erdogan's comments regarding Greater Albania are of less importance than his continued support for Kosovan independence, Yankovic said.

    "Albanian politicians in Pristina have repeatedly spoken about Ankara's role in creating the 'state' of Kosovo. In addition, for the Turks, Albanians and Bosnians are a foothold in the Balkans. Nothing significant will change in Ankara's policy after this statement."

    Yankovic also thinks Erdogan's statement regarding "Greater Albania" is a reflection of his fear of a "Greater Kurdistan," since there are approximately 15 million Kurds living in southeastern Turkey. 

    "Turkey, while recognizing the secession of Kosovo from Serbia, is afraid of a revision of the borders. He is also afraid of the independence referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan, which is slated to take place in autumn this year not only there but in several other important municipalities such as Sinjar," Yankovic said.

    Related:

    Syrian Kurds Warn Turkey is Getting Ready for Assault on Syrian City of Afrin
    Pentagon to Return US Arms Supplied to Kurds After 'Victory Over Daesh'
    Number of Albania Opposition Rally Poisoning Victims Rises to 140
    Albania to Probe Suspected Turkish Coup Hiding Participants – Prosecutor
    Albanians Seek to 'Demonstrate That Serbs Have No Place in Kosovo'
    Tags:
    Greater Albania, Bosnia, Iraqi Kurdistan, Turkey, Syria, Kurdistan, Albania, Kosovo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    The Great Patriotic War: A Day of Grief and Remembrance in Russia
    Sometimes They Come Back
    Sometimes They Come Back
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok