Russia May Boost Military Police Strength in Syria

Earlier Thursday, the head of the defense committee of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, Vladimir Shamanov, confirmed to Sputnik that Russia was holding talks with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to send their servicemen to Syria and said the issue of Russian military police being tasked with monitoring the ceasefire regime in Syria was being worked out.
"Representatives of our military police are already carrying out tasks in Syria to form humanitarian corridors, etc. Depending on whether new tasks are set before them, the calculation of manpower and resources will be made and, if necessary, their number will be increased," Ozerov said.
