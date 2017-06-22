Russia May Boost Military Police Strength in Syria

© AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh Russia in Talks With Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan to Send Servicemen to Syria - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia may boost its military police contingent in Syria for work in de-escalation zones, Viktor Ozerov, the chairman of the defense and security committee of the Federation Council, the upper house of Russia's parliament, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, the head of the defense committee of the State Duma, the lower house of Russia's parliament, Vladimir Shamanov, confirmed to Sputnik that Russia was holding talks with Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan to send their servicemen to Syria and said the issue of Russian military police being tasked with monitoring the ceasefire regime in Syria was being worked out.

"Representatives of our military police are already carrying out tasks in Syria to form humanitarian corridors, etc. Depending on whether new tasks are set before them, the calculation of manpower and resources will be made and, if necessary, their number will be increased," Ozerov said.