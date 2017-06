© Photo: Russian Defense Ministry This is Why Syria Still Needs Russian Troops' Help

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier Thursday, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said the Russian side had put forward a proposal to send servicemen from Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to de-escalation zones in Syria.

"Negotiations are underway now, the issue is being worked out to ensure that representatives of the Russian military police take part in solving problems related to ensuring order in Syria. Questions and proposals to our colleagues from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are also being worked out. There are intentions and the beginning of the negotiation process, the decision has not yet been made," Shamanov said.