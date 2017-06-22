Register
17:38 GMT +322 June 2017
    F-15 Eagle

    High-Profile Bluffing: Why the US Claims It Downed Iranian-Made Drone in Syria

    CC0 / U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos / F-15 Eagle
    Middle East
    0 22750

    Recent reports suggest that on Tuesday, the US-led coalition downed a Syrian drone near Syria’s al-Tanf. Later reports said that it was an Iranian-made Shaheed-129 owned by Syria. The coalition however provided no footage or other proofs of the incident. Iranian political analyst Emad Abshenas questioned the trustworthiness of these claims.

    An American F-15 fighter plane.
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Aggression Continues: US F-15 Downs Pro-Syrian Government Drone Near al-Tanf
    On Tuesday, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a statement that a US F-15 fighter jet shot down an Iranian-made Shaheed-129 drone near Syria’s al-Tanf after "it was assessed that it posed a threat to the US-led coalition forces."

    "The F-15E intercepted the armed UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] after it was observed advancing on the coalition position. When the armed UAV continued to advance on the coalition position without diverting its course, it was shot down," the statement said.

    The coalition noted the drone showed "hostile intent," adding that the incident took place in the same location where another pro-Syrian government drone dropped munition on June 8 targeting the Syrian Democratic Forces.

    Iranian journalist and political analyst Emad Abshenas, editor-in-chief of the Iran Press newspaper commented to Sputnik Persian on the incident.

    "We have been hearing about this so-called international coalition for the fight against Daesh for many years already. The coalition however has not pursued any fight against terrorists.  All we were able to see from it, is the aggression and strikes on the Syrian people and the Syrian government army," he told Sputnik.

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa, Syria June 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    US Plot for Future Syria: 'No Territorial Integrity, Special Plans for Raqqa'
    The aim of this coalition, he said, is to destroy the Middle East and separate Syria from other countries.

    "The international law means nothing to the US. It does not abide to the international laws and norms. And the UN unfortunately obeys to the US, which does what it wants and acts like a Lord and a Master," the political analyst said.

    He further explained that the Syrian army, the legitimate Syrian government and their allies have been able to disrupt the US plans on splitting of Syria and the Americans started to act more aggressively, shot down the Syrian jet.  Washington also boasted that it has allegedly downed the Iranian-made UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle].

    However it provided no footage or other proof of the incident, he said. He further explained why it is a bluff and why the US is bluffing.

    On the one hand, the US wants to present the recent Iranian missile attack on the heads of Daesh terrorists in Syrian Deir ez-Zor as its interference into the internal affairs of another state.

    The US Air Force fighter jets
    © US Air Force
    US Strikes on Syrian Jet, Drone Mean 'Open Complicity With Terrorists' - Moscow
    On the other hand, he said, it tries to bite Russia, which launched a massive attack on Daesh in Syria from the Caspian Sea. In comparison, only 6-7 out of 59 cruise missiles, which the US has launched at the Shayrat airbase, hit the target. It is a military disgrace for the US, he said, which it is trying to wipe out.

    Any US military activity on the territory of Syria is an illegal invasion on the territory of a sovereign state, the expert said, which the US should be held accountable for, including the downed Syrian jet. The UN Security Council is simply obliged to condemn the US in accordance with the international laws and rules.

    However the UNSC obeys to the US and won't go for it, Emad Abshenas concluded.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (28)
    Tags:
    downing, UAV, drone, US-led coalition, Emad Abshenas, Iran, Syria, United States
