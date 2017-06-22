US-Led Coalition Conducts 4 Strikes Against Daesh Targets Near Mosul

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)The US-led coalition against the Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) conducted 20 strikes consisting of 112 engagements in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, including four strikes strikes near Mosul.

"Near Mosul, four strikes engaged four Daesh tactical units and a sniper; destroyed 35 fighting positions, 10 medium machine guns, seven rocket-propelled grenade systems, six heavy machine guns, five vehicles," the release stated on Thursday.

The strikes also hit three vehicle borne improvised explosive devices (VBIED), two command and control nodes, a mortar team, and a launch site for drones, while damaging two Daesh supply routes and suppressing a mortar team.

On Wednesday, the Daesh destroyed a historic mosque that stood for more than 800 years in the western section of Mosul. The mosque was the site where the Daesh terrorists’ leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi claimed in July 2014 that he was the caliph, or leader, of all Muslims.

The coalition carried out two additional strikes in Iraq, including one near Bayji that destroyed a vehicle and engaged a tactical unit. A strike near Tal Afar destroyed a front-end loader.

In Syria, the coalition conducted 14 strikes consisting of 26 engagements near Raqqa.

"Near Raqqah, 14 strikes engaged 14 Daesh tactical units and destroyed 16 fighting positions, three vehicles and an ammunition cache," the release said.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.