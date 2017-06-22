Register
13:05 GMT +322 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Su-22 fighter jet at the Syrian Air Force base in Homs province. File photo

    Turks May Embrace Assad After US Downing of Syrian Aircraft

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (27)
    1112891

    The recent move by the US to shoot down a Syrian warplane and a drone indicates that Washington will do its best to re-shape Syria according to its own interests, Turkish experts told Sputnik. They also described the incident as a chance for Ankara and Damascus to bolster bilateral ties.

    A Syrian army soldier prepares the Su-22 fighter jet for a flight at the Syrian Air Force base in Homs province. File photo
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Ready for Revenge: How Syria Will Respond to US for Attack on Its Jet
    Last Sunday, the US-led coalition said that it shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber in Raqqa province after the warplane allegedly attacked positions held by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

    Damascus, for its part, said that the Syrian aircraft was targeting the internationally-condemned terrorist group Daesh (ISIL/ISIS). 

    On Tuesday, the US-led coalition downed a Syrian drone near al-Tanf, explaining that it showed "hostile intent" while advancing toward coalition positions.

    The incident, it claimed, took place in the same location where another pro-Syrian government drone had dropped munitions on June 8, targeting the SDF.

    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa, Syria June 16, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
    A Kurdish fighter from the People's Protection Units (YPG) looks at a smoke after an coalition airstrike in Raqqa, Syria June 16, 2017

    Having shot down the Syrian warplane, the US warned Turkey that any actions against the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) "will not remain unanswered," Turkish journalist Mehmet Ali Guller told Sputnik Turkey.

    "By downing a Syrian military jet which targeted SDF positions, mainly composed of YPG units, Washington once again showed its perseverance in the use of Kurdish units as a land force in Syria," he said.

    Kurdish fighters from the People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near a U.S military vehicle in the town of Darbasiya near the Turkish border, Syria April 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said/File Photo
    By Arming Kurdish Fighters in Syria, Does the US Gain an Ally, or Make a Turkish Enemy?
    "This also can be seen as Washington's message to Turkey, given that the main goal of the US is to deploy YPG forces to the south of the Euphrates. Their ultimate goal is to reach to Iraq via Deir ez-Zor," Guller added.

    He recalled in this regard that the main purpose of Turkey's "Shield of the Euphrates" military operation was to prevent the deployment of Kurdish self-defense units to the west and south of the Euphrates.

    "It is for this reason that Turkey needs to join the Russia-Syria-Iran bloc, which opposes the US-led operation involving the YPG.  If Turkey does so, it will succeed both in preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and destroying threats to its own national security. But despite Turkey's persistent efforts to normalize its ties with Russia and Iran, there was no progress on the matter because of Ankara's lack of cooperation with Damascus," Guller said. 

    He underscored that Turkey should consider the incident with the downed Syrian warplane as a chance for rapprochement with Damascus and take appropriate steps to this end.

    Oytun Orhan, of the Ankara-based Center for Middle Eastern Strategic Studies (ORSAM), for his part, told Sputnik Turkey that it is important for Ankara to maintain cooperation with Russia in Syria, which will help it oppose US policy that threatens Turkey's territorial integrity.

    "There were no drastic changes in Turkey's Syrian policy, but Ankara changed its priorities," Orhan said, referring to Turkey's push for destroying the threat emanating from what Ankara sees as the terrorist organizations acting in Syria's northern areas.

    "Syrian President Bashar Assad's government should not be concerned about such priorities because Ankara, Damascus and Tehran are united in their opposition to the US strategy of creating an area of influence in northern Syria," Orhan added.

    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks through a damaged street in the town of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Islamic State militants this week, in Raqqa, Syria May 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Turkey Reproaches US Over Arming Kurdish YPG in Syria
    "Turkey previously insisted on conducting a joint operation with the United States in order to liberate Raqqa. However, America preferred to cooperate with the YPG on the matter," he said, recalling that Ankara sees the YPG as a branch of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which it considers a terrorist group.

    "This indicates that in the event of a possible clash in Syria's east, Turkey will most likely make its choice in favor of close interaction with Russia rather than the United States. There's little doubt, given that Washington continues to cooperate with the YPG, which is recognized by Turkey as a terrorist organization," Orkhan concluded.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (27)

    Related:

    Can Turkey Prevent Regional Interconfessional Clash in Syria?
    Turkish Foreign Minister Says Weapons Obtained by Kurds in Syria Threaten Turkey
    Turkey to Use Russia-Sponsored Safe Zones in Syria to 'Further Its Agenda'
    Turkey, Russia 'Want to See Syria as a Single and Undivided State' - Turkish MP
    Russia, Turkey, Iran to Set Up Syria Safe Zones Map Working Group in Two Weeks
    Tags:
    force, actions, goal, warplane, plane, relations, Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Iran, Turkey, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok