Russia Demands Probe of US Downing Syrian Aircraft - Foreign Ministry

© East News/ Zhang Naijie Damascus Urges UNSC to Condemn US-Led Coalition's Downing of Syrian Aircraft

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia wants the United States to investigate its downing of a Syrian military aircraft in Raqqa province over the weekend, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We demand a thorough investigation by the US command of the incident and to take the necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of similar situations in the future," Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.

On Sunday, the US-led coalition said it shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber south of the city of Tabqah after the Syrian aircraft allegedly attacked the positions of the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Damascus said the Syrian aircraft was performing tasks against the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia).