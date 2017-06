MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Turkish authorities have issued a decree changing governors of 41 of 81 country's provinces, local media reported Wednesday.

© REUTERS/ Umit Bektas Turkish Government Reshuffle Not Currently on Agenda - Erdogan

The Hurriyet Daily News newspaper reported on the reshuffle citing the officially published decree agreed upon by the country's government and approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The governors of such major provinces as Aydın, Denizli, Eskisehir, Malatya, Sakarya and Van were changed under the decree, the newspaper added.

The media outlet added that 20 governors were relocated to the central office under the reshuffle of regional authorities.