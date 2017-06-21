All Combatants in Syria Must Protect Civilians, Infrastructure - UN Chief

–

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)All parties involved in military operations in Syria, and particularly in the city of Raqqa, should do their utmost to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Wednesday.

"I remain deeply alarmed at the depths of human suffering being endured across Syria," Guterres stated. "I make an urgent appeal to all those conducting military operations in Syria to do everything in their power to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, as fighting continues in Raqqa and elsewhere."

Guterres expressed concern for civilians that are under siege in Raqqa and other hard-to-reach areas that have not received humanitarian aid in a prolonged period of time.

Facilitating improved access to promptly deliver humanitarian aid to people in urgent need is particularly important as the United Nations and its partners are trying hard to alleviate the suffering in the country, Guterres noted.

On Tuesday, Operation Inherent Resolve said the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) conducted 14 strikes consisting of 44 engagements against the group’s strongholds of Raqqa and Mosul.