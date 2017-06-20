US Envoy Calls on UN to List Hamas as Terrorist Organization

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — The best way for the UN Security Council to aid the peaceful settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is to adopt a resolution listing the Palestinian movement Hamas as a terrorist organization, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

"We should name Hamas as the group responsible when rockets are fired from Gaza or when fresh tunnels are discovered," Haley told the UN Security Council. "And we should designate Hamas as a terrorist organization in a resolution, with consequences for anyone who continues to support it. That is how we can help build a more peaceful Middle East."

Haley claimed during her recent trip to the Middle Ease she was able to witness the danger Hamas poses to the region.

Regardless of whether a state chooses to support Israel or Palestine, "pitting the two sides against each other is only strengthening the terrorists," she said.

Therefore, the UN Security Council should unite in condemning Hamas and putting an end to its activity in the region.

On Tuesday morning, the UN Security Council held a meeting on the issue of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which coincided with the 50-year anniversary of the Arab-Israeli war.

On June 10, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon also urged the UN Security Council to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.