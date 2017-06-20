US Strikes on Syrian Jet, Drone Mean 'Open Complicity With Terrorists' - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US strikes on the Syrian Armed Forces' aircraft and drone mean aiding terrorists, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In the case of strikes [by US forces on the aircraft and drone of the Syrian Armed Forces], we are dealing with an open complicity with the terrorists operating on Syrian soil," Ryabkov said.

On June 18, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. The US-led coalition said the Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, adding that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it suspended the deconfliction channel with the United States for incident prevention in Syria following the attack.

Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that any airborne objects west of the Euphrates River would be tracked by Russian ground and air defenses as targets.

On Tuesday, the US-led coalition downed a Syrian drone.