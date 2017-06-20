US Keeps Deconfliction Line With Moscow, Sees Russia's Actions in Syria as Safe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States continues to maintain its end of the deconfliction line with Russia for operations in Syria and would want to continue communications, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We remain available to deconflict with the Russians to ensure the safety of the coalition air crews and operations," Davis told reporters. "We prefer to keep this channel of communication open… We still maintain our end of it."

The United States did not use the deconfliction line with Russia for operations in Syria amid the downing of a pro-Syrian government drone near al-Tanf because the event unfolded too fast.

When asked whether the line was used prior to the drone shooting down, Davis said "not in this case, the incident emerged very quickly."

The United States does not find actions of the Russian military in Syria concerning.

"We have not seen the Russians do any actions that cause us concern. We continue to operate [in Syria], making some adjustments for prudent measures," Davis told reporters.

On June 18, a US jet shot down a Syrian Su-22 fighter-bomber near the city of Tabqa. The US-led coalition said the Syrian aircraft attacked Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) positions, adding that the coalition downed the Syrian jet as part of "collective self-defense of Coalition partnered forces."

The Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday that it suspended the deconfliction channel with the United States for incident prevention in Syria following the attack.

Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that any airborne objects west of the Euphrates River would be tracked by Russian ground and air defenses as targets.