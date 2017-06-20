US-Led Coalition Eliminates Daesh's Chief Cleric in Syria

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition killed Turki al-Bin’ali, chief cleric for Daesh, in an airstrike on May 31 in Mayadeen, Syria, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Al-Bin’ali had a central role in recruiting foreign terrorist fighters and provoking terrorist attacks around the world," the statement said. "As chief cleric to ISIS [Daesh] since 2014, he provided propaganda to incite murder and other atrocities, attempted to legitimize the creation of the ‘caliphate’ and was a close confidant of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi."

The US-led coalition of 68 nations is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire in Syria and Iraq against Daesh.