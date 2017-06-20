US-Led Coalition Conducts Eight Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-Led coalition carried out 15 strikes consisting of 69 engagements against the Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) in Syria and Iraq on Monday, eight of which were near the city of Raqqa, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

"Near Raqqah, eight strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed 15 fighting positions and a vehicle," the release stated on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Australian Department of Defense announced it would temporarily cease strikes in Syria following the US downing of a Syrian jet over the weekend.

In Iraq, the coalition conducted seven strikes consisting of 59 engagements. One strike each near Al Huwayjah, Bayji and Tuz destroyed Daesh supplies, bunkers and a supply route and engaged a tactical unit.

Near Mosul, four strikes destroyed 36 Daesh fighting positions, 10 machine guns, four rocket-propelled grenade systems, four mortar systems, an anti-air artillery system, a vehicle and a supply cache.

The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.