US-Led Coalition Conducts Eight Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa

"Near Raqqah, eight strikes engaged seven ISIS [Daesh] tactical units and destroyed 15 fighting positions and a vehicle," the release stated on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Australian Department of Defense announced it would temporarily cease strikes in Syria following the US downing of a Syrian jet over the weekend.
Near Mosul, four strikes destroyed 36 Daesh fighting positions, 10 machine guns, four rocket-propelled grenade systems, four mortar systems, an anti-air artillery system, a vehicle and a supply cache.
The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.
