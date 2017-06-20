Iran's Revenge: Tehran Punishes Terrorists in Syria by Missiles for Twin Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iran fired missiles at terrorist bases in Syria on Sunday as retaliation for deadly terrorist attacks in Tehran early this month, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said Tuesday.

"The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps missile shelling against the terrorists was a response to the attacks in Tehran," Sanaei said at a Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency roundtable.

Iran's strike on terrorists' bases sends two messages to the global community, "to demonstrate Iran's force and defense capabilities to protect its borders and to use all the powers for that," the ambassador noted.

Sunday's missile launches by Iran were the first in 30 years outside its territory.

On June 7, two coordinated terror attacks were staged in the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran. Iranian media reported that at least 17 people had been killed and around 50 others injured in the assaults. Daesh claimed responsibility for both terror acts.